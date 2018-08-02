NIA WILSON

WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: Memorial service for Nia Wilson, stabbing victim at Oakland BART station

Nia Wilson was just 18 years old when she was killed in an unprovoked stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland. Fighting through sorrow, her friends, family, and the community at large are mourning the teenager who brightened the lives of those she knew, and has inspired many who never got the chance. (Nia Wilson/Facebook)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A public memorial service is being held for Nia Wilson, the 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed in an apparent random attack at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland.

The service will take place tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland.

For those unable to attend, ABC7 will carry it in its entirety online. Check back here to watch the public memorial service starting at 11 a.m.

