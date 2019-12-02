Water line break causes flooding at Regional Medical Center in San Jose

By Lauren Martinez
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Regional Medical Center in San Jose is recovering from flooding inside of the hospital.

Repairs are currently underway for the leak.

Video shows water pouring inside the building a creating quite a mess.

First responders and staff moved medical equipment out of the way so it wouldn't get damaged.

The spokesperson for the hospital says a waterline in tower 3, the oldest part of the hospital, failed and caused minor water damage near a service elevator. He says it occurred in an administrative area and no patients were affected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josefloodinghospitalwater main break
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stormy weather causing travel trouble across California
AccuWeather forecast: Storm weakens today and tomorrow
Student in custody after shooting at Milwaukee-area school
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Ghost Ship victims honored on 3rd anniversary of deadly Oakland fire
WATCH IN 60: Cyber Monday at Amazon, Harry Potter play in SF, rain this week
Show More
Concord police shoot, kill man who they believe seriously injured his elderly parents
Harry Potter play opens in SF to sold-out crowd
Firefighters rescue teen girl trapped in chimney
2 dead, 5 injured after crash on Highway 101 in San Jose
Lights back on for thousands in Santa Clara affected by damaged power lines
More TOP STORIES News