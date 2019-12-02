Water line break causes flooding at Regional Medical Center in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Regional Medical Center in San Jose is recovering from flooding inside of the hospital.Repairs are currently underway for the leak.Video shows water pouring inside the building a creating quite a mess.First responders and staff moved medical equipment out of the way so it wouldn't get damaged.The spokesperson for the hospital says a waterline in tower 3, the oldest part of the hospital, failed and caused minor water damage near a service elevator. He says it occurred in an administrative area and no patients were affected.