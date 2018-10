A water main break has prompted the closure of a main thoroughfare in Alameda Thursday afternoon, police said.Alameda police issued an advisory at 3:59 p.m. about the main break that has closed High Street from Otis Drive to Calhoun Street.The No. 2 westbound lane of Otis Drive at High Street has also been shut down because of the water main break.The closures are expected to last until 6 or 7 p.m., according to police.