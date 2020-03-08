Nearly 300 gallons of wine flowed out of faucets in town in Italy

CASTELVETRO, Italy -- A mistake in Italy briefly turned water into wine.

Nearly 300 gallons of Lambrusco came flowing out of faucets in the town of Castelvetro in northern Italy.

The problem came from a local winery.

The workers planned to bottle a new batch of wine, but their product somehow leaked into the pipes.

People in the community thought the mistake was somehow connected to the Coronavirus which has spread to the area.

The problem was fixed in three hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waterwineitalywine industrycontaminated water
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News