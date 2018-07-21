Westbound Highway 24 in Orinda shutdown following police chase, crash

A major traffic backup is seen on westbound Highway 24 in Orinda after a crash on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (KGO-TV)

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) --
CHP officials say westbound Highway 24 near the Orinda exit is shutdown following a police chase and crash.

Officials say it is unclear what time the highway will reopen.

