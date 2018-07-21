ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) --CHP officials say westbound Highway 24 near the Orinda exit is shutdown following a police chase and crash.
MAPS: Track the traffic where you live
Officials say it is unclear what time the highway will reopen.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
ROAD CLOSURE. All SR-24 W/B traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Orinda exit. Use an alternative route if possible but traffic is able to get through the area. Please contact COCO Sheriff for details regarding this pursuit & investigation. pic.twitter.com/XPe1RwU7Q6— CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) July 21, 2018
FREEWAY Shutdown at SR-24 W/B at Orinda Exit due to a Contra Costa Sheriff’s pursuit that resulted in a collision. CHP is assisting with the vehicle collision and roadway control. No ETO as of now. Please direct all other inquiries to the CoCo Sheriffs Office. pic.twitter.com/mV010v8HWq— CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) July 21, 2018