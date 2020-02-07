Weather

Here's why some cars in Texas are covered in a reddish-brown film

By
HOUSTON -- A question a lot of people in Texas were asking Thursday was, "Why is my car covered in a reddish-brown film after last night's
rain?"
Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog did some digging using satellite technology and discovered a dust cloud that originated over Zacatecas, Mexico.



Strong winds powered by the winter storm blowing through Texas lofted the rusty colored soil over 10,000 ft. into the air.

The strong winds blowing from the southwest transported that dust over Texas and toward Houston. The dust was then deposited onto your vehicle as a mix of rain and sleet and felt in last night's cold thundershowers.

So, is it safe to wash your car now? Travis said you can go ahead, because the dust cloud has passed us by, but be aware that more storms are in the forecast next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonthunderstormcarscarweatherwinter weatherhomeowners
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News