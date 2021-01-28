Weather

Drone video shows snow covering burn scar areas near Healdsburg

By Ashley Siu
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The storm system that swept through the Bay Area brought snow to parts of Sonoma County.

Drone video caught an aerial view of snow on burn scar areas along Pine Flat Road near Healdsburg. Dark, charred trees contrast against the white snow on the ground.

This area had burned during the Walbridge and Glass fires just several months ago.

Chris Kam captured the drone footage on Wednesday and licensed it to Storyful.

Kam's mother, Antoinette Hartlaub, told Storyful, "Snowfall is common in other parts of California that have a historically colder climate, but is not seen very often in Sonoma County."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhealdsburgdronessnowwildfiresonoma countyglass fire
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waves of moderate to heavy rain continue in Bay Area
Rain impacting SF businesses preparing to reopen
AccuWeather forecast: Storm continues today, drier beginning tomorrow
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Storm timeline: More rain, chance of thunder across Bay Area
Old computer systems add to EDD delays
Show More
Bay Area public transit agencies to get federal funds
COVID-19 updates: Blue Shield to create vaccine administration network
42-year-old Napa Co. supervisor under fire for getting vaccine
Blizzard warning in Lake Tahoe until Friday
Bay Area man charged with stockpiling weapons, explosives
More TOP STORIES News