Super Bowl 2020: Stormy weekend in Miami leading up to Sunday's game between 49ers vs. Chiefs

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows a new storm system set to move through Florida Friday night that could bring a chance of tornadoes and damaging winds. The southern half of the state could be hit including Fort Myers, Naples, West Palm Beach and Miami.
The weather could get more severe early Saturday with the possibility of possibility of strong winds.
Sunday is a completely different story. The storms are forecasted to leave Miami in time for Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
"Think of it as the storm before the calm," said Nicco. "The severe weather should move out of Miami Sunday in time for fans to enjoy the nice weather in Miami and watch the Super Bowl."
