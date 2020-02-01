Weather

Super Bowl 2020: Stormy weekend in Miami leading up to Sunday's game between 49ers vs. Chiefs

By
MIAMI (KGO) -- Bay Area football fans traveling to Miami for Super Bowl 54 should brace for turbulent weather leading up to Sunday's showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows a new storm system set to move through Florida Friday night that could bring a chance of tornadoes and damaging winds. The southern half of the state could be hit including Fort Myers, Naples, West Palm Beach and Miami.

The weather could get more severe early Saturday with the possibility of possibility of strong winds.

Sunday is a completely different story. The storms are forecasted to leave Miami in time for Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

"Think of it as the storm before the calm," said Nicco. "The severe weather should move out of Miami Sunday in time for fans to enjoy the nice weather in Miami and watch the Super Bowl."

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermiamifloridasan francisco 49erskansas city chiefssuper bowl 2020tornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hair salons can reopen in all but 11 CA counties, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News