Overnight chance of isolated shower, wet roads and possible thunderstorms Tuesday morning

With cloudy skies, we are saying bye to the weekend warmth as cooler air arrives in the Bay Area. Overnight we have the chance of an isolated shower.

As low pressure spins off the coast of Southern California, cooler air will be introduced into the Bay Area today (5-10 degrees cooler Monday afternoon than Sunday).

Overnight tonight we have the chance of an isolated shower.

The biggest issue would be wet roads for the Tuesday morning commute.

This is not getting a number on the Storm Impact Scale because the chance is so low and isolated.

Thunderstorms are also possible across California on Tuesday with the best chance along the central coast and in the Sierra.

Despite rain in June not being common, it's also not unprecedented.

In fact, last year on this very day we saw rain and hail move through the Bay Area. San Francisco picked up almost a quarter of an inch of rain, while Oakland saw nearly a third of an inch.

