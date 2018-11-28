﻿South Bay commuters skip town ahead of Wednesday's storm

As usual, Wednesday's early afternoon commute was crawling. However, skies were mostly calm.For travelers in the South Bay, standing water and sprinkles were the only disruption on the roads, until the night's heavy downpour.Similar conditions kept commuter, Gretchen Feyer, in traffic congestion during Tuesday's rainstorm."Took me two hours to get home from San Jose to San Francisco," Feyer told ABC7 News.Others explained their mission on Wednesday, was to make it home before the big storm impacted their drive.Torrential rain throughout the day tapered off long enough for some to enjoy time outdoors, no matter how limited.Dave Mitchell told ABC7 News, "In the morning, you know the weather broke. The earlier storm broke. Perfectly nice when I was outside. Now, it's holding off till I get home, over the hill to Santa Cruz."Farther south in Gilroy, streets surrounding the premium outlets were busy, despite showers. Wet conditions, although a welcomed sight for the state, were enough to keep most commuters mindful of the subsequent change in road conditions."I hope everyone remembers how to drive in the rain," Gretchen Feyer joked.