Poor air quality forces cancellation of some Bay Area soccer practices

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --In a rare move, a "Spare the Air" alert was issued late Thursday afternoon through Friday. The poor air quality was noticeable throughout the Bay Area for much of the day.
The murky skies due to smoke from wildfires burning on the West Coast.
RELATED: East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
"It is sad, the fact that people live in this, have to breathe this air," said Mike Riegel who was visiting the Berkeley Marina from Granite Bay.
If you were outdoors at all, chances are you noticed the darkness - which had some thinking it was the fog.
"It doesn't seem that smoky," said Eric Gellerman of Berkeley. He was out walking the dogs with his kids after their soccer practice got cancelled.
"I'm a little disappointed, we were a little bit late for practice so we were really rushing and like 5 seconds before we got there, they just said, 'oh, it's canceled,'" said son Henry Gellerman.
Most of the games at the Tom Bates Regional Sports complex were called off due to the air quality but there were a few that decided to stick it out.
VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky
Others enjoyed the breezy conditions.
"I don't really alter my daily routine because of the smoke, and I just continue to work," said Riegel.
But health officials advise people to stay indoors.
"Stay inside with windows or doors closed, avoid any outdoor activity, especially if you suffer from respiratory condition or are a child or an elderly person," said Sarah Zahedi, public information officer for the Air District.
So if you see or smell smoke, take the necessary steps to protect your health.
Get the latest weather updates here and recent stories and videos about the California wildfires here.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- Photos from the wildfires across California
- The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
- What's in wildfire smoke? Here's how it can impact your health
- VIDEO: Cal Fire says massive fire tornado killed fire inspector in Redding
- Procession held for Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires
- VIDEO: Vacaville police race to evacuate animals from SPCA as Nelson Fire rages nearbys
- VIDEO: Simulation shows how quickly Carr Fire spread in Shasta County
- San Jose State climate scientists gathering data to forecast wildland fire behavior
- PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
- How to help Carr Fire victims in Redding and Shasta County, California
- VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Carr Fire in a Calif. National Guard plane
- VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
- VIDEO: Firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County
- VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
- Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster