WILDFIRE

Poor air quality forces cancellation of some Bay Area soccer practices

A hazy scene appears in the Bay Area on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In a rare move, a "Spare the Air" alert was issued late Thursday afternoon through Friday. The poor air quality was noticeable throughout the Bay Area for much of the day.

The murky skies due to smoke from wildfires burning on the West Coast.
RELATED: East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog

"It is sad, the fact that people live in this, have to breathe this air," said Mike Riegel who was visiting the Berkeley Marina from Granite Bay.

If you were outdoors at all, chances are you noticed the darkness - which had some thinking it was the fog.

"It doesn't seem that smoky," said Eric Gellerman of Berkeley. He was out walking the dogs with his kids after their soccer practice got cancelled.

"I'm a little disappointed, we were a little bit late for practice so we were really rushing and like 5 seconds before we got there, they just said, 'oh, it's canceled,'" said son Henry Gellerman.

Most of the games at the Tom Bates Regional Sports complex were called off due to the air quality but there were a few that decided to stick it out.

VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky
EMBED More News Videos

No, that's not fog. The hazy conditions over the San Francisco Bay Area are because of smoke from wildfires nearby.


Others enjoyed the breezy conditions.

"I don't really alter my daily routine because of the smoke, and I just continue to work," said Riegel.

But health officials advise people to stay indoors.

"Stay inside with windows or doors closed, avoid any outdoor activity, especially if you suffer from respiratory condition or are a child or an elderly person," said Sarah Zahedi, public information officer for the Air District.

So if you see or smell smoke, take the necessary steps to protect your health.

Get the latest weather updates here and recent stories and videos about the California wildfires here.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherair qualitywildfiresmokesmokehealthSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseSan MateoMarin
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Thursday evening, Friday
AccuWeather Forecast: Happy Fogust!
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
WILDFIRE
VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky
Santa Clara firefighters accuse Verizon of cutting of data in emergency situation
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
More wildfire
WEATHER
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Thursday evening, Friday
Hawaii resident talks lack of shelters as Hurricane Lane hits
Hurricane Lane downgraded as it hits Big Island
VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky
More Weather
Top Stories
State Senate passes AB-2923: More housing could be built at BART stations
Brush fire on Mt. Diablo adds to haze in East Bay skies
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Thursday evening, Friday
Hawaii resident talks lack of shelters as Hurricane Lane hits
Consumer Reports helps you find the right generator for your home
Coach Kerr buys $7.3M SF home in anticipation of Warriors move
Oakland pop-up restaurant shut down by Alameda Health Department
VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky
Show More
Video shows daring Apple Store robbery in Corte Madera
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Checking out the savings at OSH's liquidation sale
EXCLUSIVE: Special preview of Sunset's Los Gatos Idea House
Convicted robbers charged in death of Alameda restaurant owner
More News