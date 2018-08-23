Poor air quality forces cancellation of some Bay Area soccer practices

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4041626" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> No, that's not fog. The hazy conditions over the San Francisco Bay Area are because of smoke from wildfires nearby.

In a rare move, a "Spare the Air" alert was issued late Thursday afternoon through Friday. The poor air quality was noticeable throughout the Bay Area for much of the day.The murky skies due to smoke from wildfires burning on the West Coast."It is sad, the fact that people live in this, have to breathe this air," said Mike Riegel who was visiting the Berkeley Marina from Granite Bay.If you were outdoors at all, chances are you noticed the darkness - which had some thinking it was the fog."It doesn't seem that smoky," said Eric Gellerman of Berkeley. He was out walking the dogs with his kids after their soccer practice got cancelled."I'm a little disappointed, we were a little bit late for practice so we were really rushing and like 5 seconds before we got there, they just said, 'oh, it's canceled,'" said son Henry Gellerman.Most of the games at the Tom Bates Regional Sports complex were called off due to the air quality but there were a few that decided to stick it out.Others enjoyed the breezy conditions."I don't really alter my daily routine because of the smoke, and I just continue to work," said Riegel.But health officials advise people to stay indoors."Stay inside with windows or doors closed, avoid any outdoor activity, especially if you suffer from respiratory condition or are a child or an elderly person," said Sarah Zahedi, public information officer for the Air District.So if you see or smell smoke, take the necessary steps to protect your health.