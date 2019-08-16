Weather

No more triple-digits? 100 degree heat leaves Bay Area in time for weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bye, bye triple-digit heat!

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says get ready for a cooler weekend, Bay Area. Friday is the last day of scorching heat!

"Today, will be our 3rd consecutive day of 100 degrees or above before we finally see a dramatic drop in temperatures on Saturday and Sunday," said Nicco.

Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows cool to warm temperatures on Saturday.

"Afternoon highs will include 66 in San Francisco, 71 in Oakland, 83 in San Jose and 78 in Hayward," said Nicco.

Sunday will be even cooler.

"Temperatures will range between 61 and 80 for most of the Bay Area, "said Nicco.

Leading up to the weekend, you'll still be sweating Friday with a Heat Advisory in place throughout the Bay Area until 8 p.m.

There's also an Excessive Heat Warning in Lake and Solano counties until 10 p.m. Friday.

"The Bay Area will begin to feel more comfortable when clouds fortify along the coast and spill into the Bay tonight, said Nicco. "Better sleeping weather develops with lows in the middle 50s to middle 60s."



