100 degree heat to bake Bay Area on Wednesday and Thursday

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says brace yourself, Bay Area! Excessive heat is on the way with triple-digit temperatures in the forecast.
"The warming trend began Sunday and it's going to get obnoxiously to dangerously hot starting midweek in some inland communities," said Nicco.
Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows temperatures will surge into the triple digits on Wednesday and Thursday.
"Fairfield could reach 109 on Wednesday, "said Nicco. "Livermore, Antioch, Fairfield, Napa, Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Cloverdale and Clearlake could hit 100 degrees or above."
Thursday could get even hotter!
"San Jose is likely to reach 102," said Nicco. "Concord is expected to top 100."
It will be hot along the coast as well.
"To give you an idea on how warm it's going to be, we could see 70s near the coast and possibly some rare 80s," said Nicco. "So, get ready for a week of warm weather."
Nicco is also drawing attention to hot car deaths.
"Remember to look before you lock the car and walk away," said Nicco.
At least 31 children across the U.S. have already died this year and summer isn't over yet, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
