WEATHER

13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">James Smith wades past a storm damaged building after Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast Monday, Aug. 29, 2005 in Gulfport, Miss.. (Photo/JOHN BAZEMORE)</span></div>
August 29 marks the anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans.

The powerful hurricane hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005. It forced a storm surge that breached a system of levees built to protect New Orleans.

The storm would go on to cause significant damage to the Gulf Coast from Texas to central Florida. It would ravage New Orleans while displacing countless residents.

This year the anniversary comes just days after Hurricane Harvey became the strongest storm to hit Texas in decades, leaving behind historic flooding in Houston. See photos of the 2005 storm in the gallery above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane katrinahurricane harveyhurricanephotosflooding
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Still mild, for now...
Study finds nearly 3,000 died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
No Spare the Air Alert in effect
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm
More Weather
Top Stories
McCain funeral: Senator to lie in state Wednesday
Get paid to eat avocados for LLU, UCLA health study
Homeless man suing couple over $400,000 GoFundMe campaign
Bail Bonds businesses say thousands of Californians will lose their jobs under new reform law
AccuWeather Forecast: Still mild, for now...
Oakland Raiders pledge $250K to save Oakland youth sports eliminated by OUSD
2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney World
$30,000 in merchandise stolen from Apple store in Walnut Creek
Show More
Menlo Park community relieved after fugitive wanted for killing girl during street race caught
E-cigarette industry under fire after one explodes in man's pants
Students claim SAT exam answers leaked online
African-American Andrew Gillum secures Dem gubernatorial nomination in Florida
SFPD finds headless body in home of missing man
More News