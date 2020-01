It's possible Bay Area will see no rain for 14-days

Significant dry spell overtakes Bay Area, initially bringing us a splash of spring warmth but it doesn't last...

Here's your 7 day forecast: https://t.co/V8Pt9MLwNy pic.twitter.com/SyCsZKhk4o — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 29, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the entire Bay Area may be hit with dry weather for the next two weeks with no rain in the forecast for at least 14 days."I want to talk to you about this little spring fling that we are going to have, just a touch of spring, before temperatures come crashing back to reality," said Nicco. "Unfortunately, it's going to be a dry transition."Rainfall totals are well below what we usually see during this time of year, according to Nicco.Temperatures will fluctuate daily from 70s to 50s."It will feel like winter without the rain," said Nicco.So, what's behind the dry spell?"An area of high pressure will block all the storms even the Atmospheric rivers that are out in the Pacific Ocean," said Nicco. "One storm will get close on February 2, but that's it. So, expect a couple of weeks of dry weather on the way."Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now