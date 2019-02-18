WEATHER

February storms soak California with 18,000,000,000,000 gallons of water

EMBED </>More Videos

(National Weather Service)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Rain, rain and more rain! If you are wondering how much rain we've received this month ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the answer may startle you.

RELATED: Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

18 trillion gallons of water have fallen in California in February, according to the National Weather Service. And the month isn't over yet.

That's a whole lotta water!

RELATED: Bye Bye, Dry! Bay Area officially out of drought

"Let me put this into perspective, "said Nicco. "Eighteen trillion gallons of water is equivalent to 27 million Olympic-sized pools or 45-percent the total volume of Lake Tahoe."

You want to be ever more impressed?

VIDEO: February storm dumps snow on Sierra-at-Tahoe

"If you weighed all that water it would come out to 150 trillion pounds of water. That's a lot of weight," said Nicco.

Enjoy the sunshine today and tomorrow.

VIDEO: Drone video shows aftermath of Sausalito mudslide

"We have another chance of rain on Wednesday," said Nicco.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainwatersnowstormweather recordcaliforniaforecastbay areau.s. & worldNorthern CaliforniaSan JoseSanta RosaFremontOaklandSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, dry holiday in Bay Area
Sierra ski resorts get up to nine feet of snow from storms
The Sierra is getting lots of new snow, here's when you should go
More Weather
Top Stories
Crews extinguish Tesla fire following crash into Fremont tree
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Oakland Diocese releases names of clergy accused of sexual abuse of minors
EXCLUSIVE: Adopted woman finds relative in Bay Area after 17-year search
Suspect fatally shot by Napa Co. sheriff's deputy overnight
Former Pres. Obama in Oakland for My Brother's Keeper event
7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in Santa Rosa
Show More
I-5 over the Grapevine now open
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, dry holiday in Bay Area
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
Several lanes of westbound I-80 reopen in Pinole after crash
Wind forces hot air balloon to make unexpected landing
More News