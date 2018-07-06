2018 hurricane season forecast

Following 2017's devastating hurricane season, AccuWeather predicts there will be 12-15 tropical storms for 2018.
Six hurricanes had an impact on the U.S. in 2017, with Hurricane Harvey causing an estimated $190 billion in damage. AccuWeather founder, president and chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers, called Hurricane Harvey "the costliest and worst natural disaster in American history."
Six to eight hurricanes are expected from June 1 - November 30, 2018, according to AccuWeather. Three to five of those storms are expected to be major hurricanes.
AccuWeather predicts three to four storms will make landfall in 2018. While the number of storms making landfall is less than the previous year, AccuWeather Atlantic Hurricane Expert Don Kottlowski still warned people to be cautious.
Kottlowski said, "I'm almost afraid to tell people this because it only takes one big storm to hit you to cause massive damage."
