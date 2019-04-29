earthquake

3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was reported overnight in Contra Costa County.

The quake struck around 2:30 a.m. and was centered in Pacheco, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Some people reported they could feel it in parts of Walnut Creek and Concord.

There are no reports of damage or injuries at this time.

