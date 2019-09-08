Weather

35 cats, 19 dogs rescued from Hurricane Dorian up for adoption in NY

(Shutterstock)

PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island -- More than 50 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens have arrived on Long Island after being rescued from Hurricane Dorian's path.

North Shore Animal League America's Emergency Response Team sent a team to North Carolina animal shelters on Tuesday to pick up animals displaced by the storm. They took shelter inland to wait out the storm, then drove to South Carolina to pick up more animals.

The team also donated supplies to those shelters.

The team headed home to Port Washington, Long Island Sunday with 35 cats and 19 dogs in total. Once these animals arrive on campus, they will be seen by veterinarians, groomed, and put up for adoption.

For more information, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorkanimal rescuecatsdoghurricane
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 350 flights delayed or cancelled on day 1 of SFO runway closure
Watch Antonio Brown as a Raider summed up in 2 minutes
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
2 dead, 3 injured in plane crash near Las Vegas
Raiders fans react to Antonio Brown's release
Antonio Brown cut from Raiders before playing game with team
Customers flee Walmart after man enters carrying airsoft rifle
Show More
Hundreds remaining in shelters anxious to return home after Hurricane Dorian
Former sheriff's deputy admits to domestic violence, avoids felony strikes
Trump calls off secret meeting with Taliban, Afghan leaders
Ghost Ship juror speaks after controversial verdict
Sister of LA Clippers star suspect in SoCal murder
More TOP STORIES News