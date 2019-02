EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Hemet in Riverside County on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor hit at 9:12 a.m. and had a depth of about 10 miles.The quake happened 8.7 miles east-southeast of Hemet and just 5 miles southeast of Valle Vista.Residents reported feeling the jolt in several Inland Empire cities such as Moreno Valley, Lake Elsinore, Colton, Idyllwild and Menifee.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.