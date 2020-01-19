AccuWeather forecast: 49ers vs. Packers NFC Championship game forecast

Considerable cloudiness will be with us today but skies will remain dry.
Temps will edge up to near 60 degrees today in Santa Clara as the Niners take to the field for the NFC Championship Game with the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.
The rest of the Bay Area will see highs from the mid-50s to 60 degrees this afternoon.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lsa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Rain chances will increase Monday night bringing light rain through Tuesday. This level 1 system will favor the north bay with as much as .75" of rain & about a third of an inch of rainfall elsewhere.
Mostly dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the week.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 60
Concord 57
San Francisco 55
Oakland 57
San Mateo 56
San Jose 61
Coast:
Cloudy skies
Highs in the mid-50s
Lows Near 50
North Bay:
Lots of clouds today
Highs in the upper 50s
Lows Near 40
East Bay:
Clouds today
Highs in the upper 50s
Lows In the upper 40s
Inland East Bay:
Mostly cloudy skies
Highs in the upper 50s
Lows In the mid 40s
Peninsula:
Plenty of cloud cover
Highs: 56-58
Lows: In the lower 40s
South Bay:
Mostly Cloudy
Highs near 60
Lows near 40
Martin Luther King Holiday:
Cloudy skies, a chance of rain late.
Highs: 56-60
