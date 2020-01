AccuWeather forecast: 49ers vs. Packers NFC Championship game forecast

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Martin Luther King Holiday:

Considerable cloudiness will be with us today but skies will remain dry.Temps will edge up to near 60 degrees today in Santa Clara as the Niners take to the field for the NFC Championship Game with the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.The rest of the Bay Area will see highs from the mid-50s to 60 degrees this afternoon.Rain chances will increase Monday night bringing light rain through Tuesday. This level 1 system will favor the north bay with as much as .75" of rain & about a third of an inch of rainfall elsewhere.Mostly dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the week.Santa RosaConcordSan FranciscoOaklandSan MateoSan JoseCloudy skiesHighs in the mid-50sLows Near 50Lots of clouds todayHighs in the upper 50sLows Near 40Clouds todayHighs in the upper 50sLows In the upper 40sMostly cloudy skiesHighs in the upper 50sLows In the mid 40sPlenty of cloud coverHighs: 56-58Lows: In the lower 40sMostly CloudyHighs near 60Lows near 40Cloudy skies, a chance of rain late.Highs: 56-60Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now