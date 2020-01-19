Weather

AccuWeather forecast: 49ers vs. Packers NFC Championship game forecast

Considerable cloudiness will be with us today but skies will remain dry.

Temps will edge up to near 60 degrees today in Santa Clara as the Niners take to the field for the NFC Championship Game with the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.

The rest of the Bay Area will see highs from the mid-50s to 60 degrees this afternoon.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lsa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Rain chances will increase Monday night bringing light rain through Tuesday. This level 1 system will favor the north bay with as much as .75" of rain & about a third of an inch of rainfall elsewhere.

Mostly dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 60
Concord 57
San Francisco 55
Oakland 57
San Mateo 56
San Jose 61

Coast:
Cloudy skies
Highs in the mid-50s
Lows Near 50

North Bay:
Lots of clouds today
Highs in the upper 50s
Lows Near 40

East Bay:
Clouds today
Highs in the upper 50s
Lows In the upper 40s

Inland East Bay:
Mostly cloudy skies
Highs in the upper 50s
Lows In the mid 40s

Peninsula:
Plenty of cloud cover
Highs: 56-58
Lows: In the lower 40s

South Bay:
Mostly Cloudy
Highs near 60
Lows near 40

Martin Luther King Holiday:
Cloudy skies, a chance of rain late.
Highs: 56-60

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
Man dies after Tesla crashes, bursts into flames in Pleasanton
Pedestrian killed on Highway 280 in SF, CHP says
What to know about the NFC Championship Game -- date, time, how to watch, odds
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Green Bay Packers fans rally at Palo Alto bar
49ers getting 'locked in' to play Packers in NFC Championship
Show More
How to avoid counterfeit championship Niners tickets
49ers gear selling out as fans prepare for NFC Championship game
Fans gearing up for Sunday's NFC Championship in Santa Clara
Ski community reacts to deadly avalanche in Alpine Meadows
Authorities ID mom hit and killed by car while waiting to pick up child from Oakland school
More TOP STORIES News