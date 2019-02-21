California Highway Patrol officials tweeted the closure and showed a video of a thick layer of snow covering the sides of the slick 5 Freeway.
I-5 and Grapevine is now officially shutdown until further notice. #Grapevine #CHP #snow #District6 #OperationSnowflake pic.twitter.com/Dy0OZN8t2M— CHP Central Division (@CHPCentralDiv) February 21, 2019
Earlier, snow flurries forced the use of snow plows in an effort to keep the rural section of the roadway open.
Last Sunday, the 5 Freeway was closed around the same area because of heavy snow from another storm.