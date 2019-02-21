Snow prompted the closure of both directions of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine as a particularly cold storm brought snow to some low elevations in Southern California.California Highway Patrol officials tweeted the closure and showed a video of a thick layer of snow covering the sides of the slick 5 Freeway.Earlier, snow flurries forced the use of snow plows in an effort to keep the rural section of the roadway open.Last Sunday, the 5 Freeway was closed around the same area because of heavy snow from another storm.