AccuWeather Christmas Eve forecast: Next storm arrives today

We begin today with a thick blanket of fog covering the North Bay. Light winds try to push this south across the remainder of the bay during the morning commute before fading by noon. Watch out for freezing fog (black ice) on elevated surfaces. Temperatures range from the upper 20s in the North Bay Valleys to middle 40s around San Francisco.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Increasing clouds this afternoon with an isolated shower possible, best in the South Bay Mountains. Highs struggle to reach the lower to middle 50s.

Light to moderate rain spreads west to east across our neighborhoods beginning around 8 p.m. and continues through the early morning hours tomorrow. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Milder lows in the upper 30s to middle 40s develop.

Wednesday and Beyond:
Expect scattered showers for the remainder of Wednesday with chilly highs in the lower 50s.

A stretch of dry weather begins Thursday and continues through Saturday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 53/43
Fremont: 53/44
Oakland: 53/45
Redwood City: 53/45
San Francisco: 53/46
San Jose: 55/44
San Rafael: 53/44
Santa Rosa: 53/38

Coast:
TODAY: AM Partly Cloudy, PM Rain
Highs: 51 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light to Moderate Rain
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: AM Partly Cloudy, PM Rain
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light to Moderate Rain
Lows: 43 - 46 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: AM Partly Cloudy, PM Rain
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light to Moderate Rain
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: AM Partly Cloudy, PM Rain
Highs: 51 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light to Moderate Rain
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: AM Partly Cloudy, PM Rain
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light to Moderate Rain
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: AM Partly Cloudy, PM Rain
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light to Moderate Rain
Lows: 42 - 45 Degrees

