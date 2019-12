AccuWeather Christmas Eve forecast: Next storm arrives today

Wednesday and Beyond:

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

We begin today with a thick blanket of fog covering the North Bay. Light winds try to push this south across the remainder of the bay during the morning commute before fading by noon. Watch out for freezing fog (black ice) on elevated surfaces. Temperatures range from the upper 20s in the North Bay Valleys to middle 40s around San Francisco.Increasing clouds this afternoon with an isolated shower possible, best in the South Bay Mountains. Highs struggle to reach the lower to middle 50s.Light to moderate rain spreads west to east across our neighborhoods beginning around 8 p.m. and continues through the early morning hours tomorrow. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Milder lows in the upper 30s to middle 40s develop.Expect scattered showers for the remainder of Wednesday with chilly highs in the lower 50s.A stretch of dry weather begins Thursday and continues through Saturday.Concord:Fremont:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:San Rafael:Santa Rosa:TODAY: AM Partly Cloudy, PM RainHighs: 51 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Light to Moderate RainLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: AM Partly Cloudy, PM RainHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Light to Moderate RainLows: 43 - 46 DegreesTODAY: AM Partly Cloudy, PM RainHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Light to Moderate RainLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: AM Partly Cloudy, PM RainHighs: 51 - 53 DegreesTONIGHT: Light to Moderate RainLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: AM Partly Cloudy, PM RainHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Light to Moderate RainLows: 43 - 47 DegreesTODAY: AM Partly Cloudy, PM RainHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Light to Moderate RainLows: 42 - 45 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now