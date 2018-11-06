WEATHER

Accuweather Election Day Forecast: Cooler start, sunny afternoon

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You can vote for rain and cooler weather, but Mother Nature has the final authority. She says no.



VIDEO: Watch Meteorologist Mike Nicco's AccuWeather forecast

You might want to dress warmer this morning. Temperature readings show a 2 to 12 degree cooler start than yesterday. You'll experience our coolest weather in our Inland Valleys, upper 30s to lower 40s. Most Bay neighborhoods begin in the middle to upper 40s with lower 50s across San Francisco.

Total sunshine and a light offshore breeze bring warmth to most neighborhoods this afternoon. Highs reach the middle 60s along the Coast, lower to middle 70s around the Bay and middle 70s to 80 degrees Inland.

Clear, calm and cloud-free again tonight with lows similar to this morning's temperatures.

Wednesday:
More of the same until the evening hours unfold. Breezes and even drier air develop in our hills and mountains beginning Wednesday night. The high fire danger they create continues through Friday.
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Wednesday 10 p.m. - Friday 7 a.m.

Temperatures:
Concord: 79/46
Fremont: 74/47
Oakland: 74/50
Redwood City: 74/46
San Francisco: 70/52
San Jose: 76/48
San Rafael: 79/45
Santa Rosa: 79/40

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 42- 47 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 67 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

