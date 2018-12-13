WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cold evening precedes morning showers

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with light rain arriving in the North Bay in the early morning hours.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with light rain arriving in the North Bay in the early morning hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Friday & Sunday Storms:

Tomorrow will be rainy in the North Bay, with light rain and showers moving southward and eastward by afternoon. This storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to low 60s near the bay and inland. Showers will linger into Saturday morning, followed by partial clearing in the afternoon. A second storm will arrive late Sunday, bringing periods of moderate to heavy rain with strong wind gusts. This storm ranks 2 on the storm Impact Scale and will continue into Monday morning.

Temperatures:

Coast
Tonight: Paartly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Rain by Afternoon
Highs: Near 60

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Rain by Afternoon
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Rain by Afternoon
Highs: Near 60

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy Day
Highs: Near 60

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Rain by Afternoon
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Rain by Afternoon
Highs: Low 60s

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Spotty Morning Showers/Partly Sunny by Midday
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Low 60s Inland


