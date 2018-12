Accuweather Forecast: Light showers overnight into Christmas Eve morning

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday (Christmas Day):



Light showers expected overnight as a storm that ranks 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale , moves into the Bay Area. Lows drop into the low to upper 50s.Christmas Eve features scattered showers throughout the day. Heavier rain is expected in the afternoon along with gusty winds and the chance of a thundershower before this system exits late at night. Rainfall totals will be less than .50" across the region but travel will be slower than normal thanks to the rainy weather. Highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Upper 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Upper 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: ShowersLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Upper 50sTonight: CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sDry weather returns with bright and breezy conditions.Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now