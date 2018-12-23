WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Light showers overnight into Christmas Eve morning

Light showers expected overnight as a storm that ranks 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale, moves into the Bay Area. Lows drop into the low to upper 50s.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Christmas Eve features scattered showers throughout the day. Heavier rain is expected in the afternoon along with gusty winds and the chance of a thundershower before this system exits late at night. Rainfall totals will be less than .50" across the region but travel will be slower than normal thanks to the rainy weather. Highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 57
Oakland 58
San Jose 60
Concord 60

Coast:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Tuesday (Christmas Day):
Dry weather returns with bright and breezy conditions.
Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.


