Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy, light rain on the way

Mostly cloudy night on the way with lows in the low to upper 40s. Monday features light showers with a storm ranking 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Expect an isolated shower for the morning commute with showers becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Rainfall totals will be less than .50" and winds will remain under 25mph. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 57
San Francisco 56
Oakland 57
San Jose 58
Concord 57
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
Tuesday:
Scattered downpours and breezy conditions with a storm ranking 2 on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia