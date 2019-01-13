WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy, light rain on the way

Monday features light showers with a storm ranking 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.

Mostly cloudy night on the way with lows in the low to upper 40s. Monday features light showers with a storm ranking 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Expect an isolated shower for the morning commute with showers becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Rainfall totals will be less than .50" and winds will remain under 25mph. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 57
San Francisco 56
Oakland 57
San Jose 58
Concord 57

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Tuesday:
Scattered downpours and breezy conditions with a storm ranking 2 on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.


