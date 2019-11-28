Weather

AccuWeather forecast: 1-Light storm for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Happy Thanksgiving! We begin today partly cloudy with patchy fog and lingering isolated showers. Dress warm if venturing outside. Temperatures tumble into the lower 30s to lower 40s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

You'll need sunglasses more than the umbrella today and tomorrow. But keep an eye on Live Doppler 7 as more showers develop at lower elevations with snow in our mountains. Highs range from the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Damaging cold weather settles into many neighborhoods tonight. Lows range for the middle 20s in our inland valleys to near 40s in San Francisco.

FREEZE WARNING: North Bay tonight 10 p.m. - tomorrow 9 a.m.
FROST ADVISORY: Inland East Bay and South Bay: Tonight 10 p.m. - tomorrow 9 a.m.

Friday and Beyond:
Our storm provides one more day of scattered showers and chilly highs.

A new storm arrives Saturday and keeps rain in the forecast through Tuesday. The heaviest rain falls Sunday when the storm increases from a 1-Light to 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord: 52/33
Fremont: 51/36
Oakland: 51/38
Redwood City: 52/36
San Francisco: 51/41
San Jose: 52/37
San Rafael: 54/37
Santa Rosa: 54/26

Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers
Highs: 48 - 51 degrees
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, random showers
Lows: 37 - 42 degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers
Highs: 50 - 52 degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly clear & cold
Lows: 35 - 40 degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers
Highs: 49 - 52 degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, freezing cold
Lows: 30 - 35 degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers
Highs: 49 - 54 degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, freezing cold
Lows: 25 - 30 degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers
Highs:50 - 52 degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, isolated frost
Lows: 35 - 40 degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers & t'storms
Highs: 50 - 54 degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, freezing cold
Lows: 32 - 37 degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF's GLIDE to serve Thanksgiving meals to thousands in need
South Bay residents rush to Mount Hamilton as light snow begins to fall
Balloons fly at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Fairfield great grandmother, 2 great grandchildren reported missing
I-5 over Grapevine closed amid heavy snow on Thanksgiving
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
Show More
ABC7 partners with Bay Area food banks for annual food drive
PHOTOS: Snow falls at Yosemite National Park
Tradition lives on at 62nd annual San Francisco International Auto Show
North Bay restaurant serves pre-Thanksgiving feast to 1,200 people
Meet the voices behind Charlie Brown and Lucy in the TV specials
More TOP STORIES News