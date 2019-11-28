AccuWeather forecast: 1-Light storm for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Happy Thanksgiving! We begin today partly cloudy with patchy fog and lingering isolated showers. Dress warm if venturing outside. Temperatures tumble into the lower 30s to lower 40s.
You'll need sunglasses more than the umbrella today and tomorrow. But keep an eye on Live Doppler 7 as more showers develop at lower elevations with snow in our mountains. Highs range from the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Damaging cold weather settles into many neighborhoods tonight. Lows range for the middle 20s in our inland valleys to near 40s in San Francisco.
FREEZE WARNING: North Bay tonight 10 p.m. - tomorrow 9 a.m.
FROST ADVISORY: Inland East Bay and South Bay: Tonight 10 p.m. - tomorrow 9 a.m.
Friday and Beyond:
Our storm provides one more day of scattered showers and chilly highs.
A new storm arrives Saturday and keeps rain in the forecast through Tuesday. The heaviest rain falls Sunday when the storm increases from a 1-Light to 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: 52/33
Fremont: 51/36
Oakland: 51/38
Redwood City: 52/36
San Francisco: 51/41
San Jose: 52/37
San Rafael: 54/37
Santa Rosa: 54/26
Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers
Highs: 48 - 51 degrees
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, random showers
Lows: 37 - 42 degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers
Highs: 50 - 52 degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly clear & cold
Lows: 35 - 40 degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers
Highs: 49 - 52 degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, freezing cold
Lows: 30 - 35 degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers
Highs: 49 - 54 degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, freezing cold
Lows: 25 - 30 degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers
Highs:50 - 52 degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, isolated frost
Lows: 35 - 40 degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Showers & t'storms
Highs: 50 - 54 degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, freezing cold
Lows: 32 - 37 degrees
