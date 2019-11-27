Weather

AccuWeather forecast: 1-light storm today

The steady rain moved south overnight. Expect waves of on and off showers all day. Thunderstorms with locally intense rain, wind and hail pop up also. Snow levels drop to 2500' with accumulation above 3,000'. Even cooler highs today, upper 40s to middle 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Showers continue tonight but the coverage shrinks. Thick frost develops in our Inland Valleys where lows dip into the 20s. Other neighborhoods chill into the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Thursday and Beyond:
1-light Storm continues for Thanksgiving. The showers and possible t'storms cover less real estate than today. Snow levels remain near 2,500'.

Black Friday is our driest day with the chance of wet weather returning Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 54/36
Fremont: 51/37
Oakland: 51/39
Redwood City: 51/35
San Francisco: 52/40
San Jose: 51/39
San Rafael: 54/38
Santa Rosa: 54/29

Coast:
TODAY: Showers & T'storms
Highs: 48 - 51 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Showers & T'storms
Highs: 50 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers & T'storms
Highs: 51 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers & T'storms
Highs: 50 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Lows: 28 - 33 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers & T'storms
Highs: 50 - 5257 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Lows: 35 - 41 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers & T'storms
Highs: 50 - 52 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees

