AccuWeather forecast: 1-light storm today

The steady rain moved south overnight. Expect waves of on and off showers all day. Thunderstorms with locally intense rain, wind and hail pop up also. Snow levels drop to 2500' with accumulation above 3,000'. Even cooler highs today, upper 40s to middle 50s.Showers continue tonight but the coverage shrinks. Thick frost develops in our Inland Valleys where lows dip into the 20s. Other neighborhoods chill into the 30s to near 40 degrees.1-light Storm continues for Thanksgiving. The showers and possible t'storms cover less real estate than today. Snow levels remain near 2,500'.Black Friday is our driest day with the chance of wet weather returning Saturday and Sunday.Concord: 54/36Fremont: 51/37Oakland: 51/39Redwood City: 51/35San Francisco: 52/40San Jose: 51/39San Rafael: 54/38Santa Rosa: 54/29TODAY: Showers & T'stormsHighs: 48 - 51 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowersLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Showers & T'stormsHighs: 50 - 53 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowersLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Showers & T'stormsHighs: 51 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowersLows: 32 - 37 DegreesTODAY: Showers & T'stormsHighs: 50 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowersLows: 28 - 33 DegreesTODAY: Showers & T'stormsHighs: 50 - 5257 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowersLows: 35 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Showers & T'stormsHighs: 50 - 52 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowersLows: 35 - 40 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now