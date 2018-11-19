Accuweather Forecast: 11th consecutive day of unhealthy air

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Winter SPARE THE AIR alert through Tuesday. Ban on wood burning continues. A light offshore wind develops and erases all of our gains this past weekend.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Frost is forming again in our deepest and coldest Inland Valleys. Dress for lower to upper 30s there with upper 30s to middle 40s around the Bay and middle 40s to lower 50s in San Francisco.
High clouds and smoke dim our afternoon sunshine. The weaker sunshine can only warm us to the upper 50s along the Coast and San Francisco to lower and middle 60s for the Bay and Inland.
The clouds move east tonight but the "Unhealthy" air lingers. Without the clouds expect slightly cooler conditions tonight through tomorrow morning.
Temperatures:
Concord: 66/40
Fremont: 62/42
Oakland: 60/44
Redwood City: 59/40
San Francisco: 59/49
San Jose: 62/43
San Rafael: 63/43
Santa Rosa: 64/36
RELATED: Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Coast:
TODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy Air
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy Air
Highs: 63 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy Air
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy Air
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy Air
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy Air
Highs: 60 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 39 - 42 Degrees
Tuesday -- Sunday:
Tomorrow will be our 12th consecutive and final day of "Unhealthy" air.
A 2-Moderate storm on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale arrives Wednesday morning. The steadiest and heaviest rain falls Wednesday with showers possible Thanksgiving Day. A weaker storm 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale rains on us Friday with scattered showers for Saturday and Sunday. Be ready for cooler highs during this time, middle 50s to 60 degrees.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!