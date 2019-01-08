WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: 2-moderate storm today and tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Other than a few periods of light rain across the North Bay, your morning commute will be dry and mild with temperatures in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Random showers are possible during the day today with mild highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A cold front creates heavier showers and isolated thunderstorms this evening. The storms first push ashore near 5 p.m. and race east. After this line passes east the storms become less widespread overnight and our storm decreases from a 2-Moderate to 1-Light on our storm impact scale. Lows remain mild, upper 40s to middle 50s.

Damaging winds develop this afternoon for 21 hours.
WIND ADVISORY: Today 1 p.m. - 10 a.m.

Dangerous surf reaches and rakes our beaches for 24 hours.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Today 9 p.m. - Tomorrow 9 p.m.

Wednesday:
The remnants of today's storm provide much less wet weather with scattered showers possible until the early evening hours.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Track the rain on Live Doppler 7

Temperatures:
Concord: 60/54
Fremont: 61/55
Oakland: 62/54
Redwood City: 61/54
San Francisco: 60/54
San Jose: 62/55
San Rafael: 59/54
Santa Rosa: 59/51

Coast:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Wild Weather: Storm wreaks havoc over Bay Area
PHOTOS: Series of storms hit Bay Area
5 more days of rain across Bay Area through Sunday
Powerful winds wreak havoc across Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
S&P slashes PG&E credit rating to junk status
Report: Sears to ask bankruptcy judge to liquidate
Wild Weather: Storm wreaks havoc over Bay Area
College Football Playoff fans pack Levi's Stadium
At least 3 killed, 200 injured in train crash
Gov. Newsom's 1st act targets health care
Show More
Inauguration bash thrown at governor's mansion to celebrate Gov. Newsom
Pilots worry national shortage puts passengers in danger
Man attacks, injures 20 children with a hammer
Tree falls, kills Novato man on UC Berkeley campus
No charging decision yet in dispute over jogger bite in Oakland Hills
More News