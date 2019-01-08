Accuweather Forecast: 2-moderate storm today and tonight

Other than a few periods of light rain across the North Bay, your morning commute will be dry and mild with temperatures in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Random showers are possible during the day today with mild highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A cold front creates heavier showers and isolated thunderstorms this evening. The storms first push ashore near 5 p.m. and race east. After this line passes east the storms become less widespread overnight and our storm decreases from a 2-Moderate to 1-Light on our storm impact scale. Lows remain mild, upper 40s to middle 50s.
Damaging winds develop this afternoon for 21 hours.
WIND ADVISORY: Today 1 p.m. - 10 a.m.
Dangerous surf reaches and rakes our beaches for 24 hours.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Today 9 p.m. - Tomorrow 9 p.m.
Wednesday:
The remnants of today's storm provide much less wet weather with scattered showers possible until the early evening hours.
Temperatures:
Concord: 60/54
Fremont: 61/55
Oakland: 62/54
Redwood City: 61/54
San Francisco: 60/54
San Jose: 62/55
San Rafael: 59/54
Santa Rosa: 59/51
Coast:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees
