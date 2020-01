AccuWeather forecast: 2-Moderate storm today

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Steady rain covers the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains as we begin today. Elsewhere, you will encounter scattered light showers and breezy conditions.Rain increases to moderate levels with embedded downpours but mainly stays in the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains up to 7 a.m. After 7 a.m. the line of intense rain begins moving onto the Peninsula. By 8 a.m. the entire complex begins shifting south through the Bay. The South Bay is spared the heaviest rain until after 10 a.m. Expect many areas of standing water.After noon we transition from steady to scattered light to moderate showers. This is also the best time for thunderstorms with dangerous lightning, locally heavy rain and wind along with small hail. Expect waves of these through midnight.Drier air arrives tonight and creates a partly cloudy sky which allows patchy fog to form.No need to worry about wet weather. A mixture of sun and clouds fills our afternoon sky. Highs climb but only a couple degrees. Saturday trending drier like Sunday. Each day high temperatures climb a degree or two.Monday marks our next best chance of wet weather.Concord: 52/39Fremont:53/38Oakland: 52/42Redwood City:53/37San Francisco: 52/42San Jose: 53/39San Rafael 53/38Santa Rosa: 52/33TODAY: Heavy AM Rain then Scattered PM Showers & T'stormsHighs: 50 - 53 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Heavy AM Rain then Scattered PM Showers & T'stormsHighs: 51 - 53 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 33 - 38 DegreesTODAY: Heavy AM Rain then Scattered PM Showers & T'stormsHighs: 51 - 53 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Heavy AM Rain then Scattered PM Showers & T'stormsHighs: 50 - 52 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: Heavy AM Rain then Scattered PM Showers & T'stormsHighs: 51 - 53 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Heavy AM Rain then Scattered PM Showers & T'stormsHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 51 - 53 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now