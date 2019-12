AccuWeather forecast: 2019 leaving us with a sunny day

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Clear and cool conditions prevail for most this morning, while patchy fog could develop by dawn in the valleys for some. A ridge of high pressure will continue to keep skies mostly sunny for this last day of the year. High temps will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s .Tonight, skies will start out mostly clear with high and mid level clouds increasing overnight, as a weak weather system passes to the north. These clouds will allow temps to stay in the 40s to ring in 2020. The next chance of rain will be Saturday for possibly just the North Bay.Santa Rosa 62Concord 58Oakland 58Fremont 59San Jose 60Mostly SunnyHighs: In the upper 50sLows: In the upper 40s.Mostly Sunny SkiesHighs: In the upper 50sLows: In the mid 40s.Sunny skiesHighs: In the upper 50sLows: Near 40Sunny SkiesHighs: Near 60Lows: Around 40SunnyHighs: In the upper 50sLows: In the lower 40sSunny skiesHighs: Near 60Lows: In the lower 40sPartly cloudy skiesTemps: 58-64Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now