Weather

AccuWeather forecast: 2019 leaving us with a sunny day

Clear and cool conditions prevail for most this morning, while patchy fog could develop by dawn in the valleys for some. A ridge of high pressure will continue to keep skies mostly sunny for this last day of the year. High temps will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s .




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tonight, skies will start out mostly clear with high and mid level clouds increasing overnight, as a weak weather system passes to the north. These clouds will allow temps to stay in the 40s to ring in 2020. The next chance of rain will be Saturday for possibly just the North Bay.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
Concord 58
Oakland 58
Fremont 59
San Jose 60

Coast:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the upper 40s.

East Bay:
Mostly Sunny Skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the mid 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: Near 40

North Bay Valleys:
Sunny Skies
Highs: Near 60
Lows: Around 40

Peninsula:
Sunny
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the lower 40s

South Bay:
Sunny skies
Highs: Near 60
Lows: In the lower 40s

New Years Day:
Partly cloudy skies
Temps: 58-64

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack US Embassy
Crooks caught on camera breaking into several East Bay homes
Menlo Park PD searching for suspect who shot dog in owner's yard
South Bay woman takes to Twitter to share her disastrous date
Preparations underway for SF's New Year's Eve festivities
Sports reporter's husband reveals last message from wife
Ex-gang member creates nonprofit to help homeless in Los Angeles
Show More
Raiders clear out lockers after final season in Oakland
Top stories of 2019 from 7 On Your Side
Michelle Obama is the 'most admired woman', poll finds
WATCH IN 60: Maximum enforcement period, New Year's Eve preps, Monster wave expected
New California laws in 2020
More TOP STORIES News