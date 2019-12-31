AccuWeather forecast: 2019 leaving us with a sunny day

Clear and cool conditions prevail for most this morning, while patchy fog could develop by dawn in the valleys for some. A ridge of high pressure will continue to keep skies mostly sunny for this last day of the year. High temps will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s .
Tonight, skies will start out mostly clear with high and mid level clouds increasing overnight, as a weak weather system passes to the north. These clouds will allow temps to stay in the 40s to ring in 2020. The next chance of rain will be Saturday for possibly just the North Bay.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
Concord 58
Oakland 58
Fremont 59
San Jose 60
Coast:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the upper 40s.
East Bay:
Mostly Sunny Skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the mid 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: Near 40
North Bay Valleys:
Sunny Skies
Highs: Near 60
Lows: Around 40
Peninsula:
Sunny
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the lower 40s
South Bay:
Sunny skies
Highs: Near 60
Lows: In the lower 40s
New Years Day:
Partly cloudy skies
Temps: 58-64
