Accuweather Forecast: 3-moderate storm tonight, showers through Tuesday

A mild and moist air mass encompasses our neighborhoods this morning. The clouds yield pockets of drizzle to light rain this morning. Grab the umbrella but leave the winter coat behind. Temperatures remain in the upper 40s to middle 50s during the commute and rise into the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon.Steady light rain develops in the North Bay by lunch and spreads south during the afternoon hours. The rain becomes moderate this evening and heavier overnight. The increasing amount and intensity will lead to flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH : Today 7 p.m. - Tomorrow 6 a.m.Increasing wind speeds arrive this afternoon and could be damaging overnight. HIGH WIND WATCH : Today 3 p.m. - Tomorrow 6 a.m.A series of storms keep showers in the forecast through Tuesday. Each successive storm is cooler than the previous with lighter rain totals. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, especially tomorrow, with intense local downpours. Hail, graupel and even snow are possible, especially Monday and Tuesday.Concord: 59/54Fremont: 58/55Oakland: 61/55Redwood City: 59/55San Francisco: 59/53San Jose: 60/55San Rafael: 57/54Santa Rosa: 57/51TODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 55 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Moderate to Heavy RainLows: 52 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Moderate to Heavy RainLows: 53 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 57 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Moderate to Heavy RainLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Moderate to Heavy RainLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Moderate to Heavy RainLows: 53 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Moderate to Heavy RainLows: 52 - 56 Degrees