AccuWeather forecast: 49ers vs. Packers NFC Championship game forecast

Tonight will feature high clouds, but skies will be partly to mostly clear. It will be cold in the inland valleys, where low temperatures will drop into the mid-30s, and lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees elsewhere.Patchy fog may also develop overnight in some inland valley locations. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with a few thin high clouds. Highs will range from low and mid-50s at the coast to upper 50s inland.Sunday will be partly cloudy, but still dry, with highs reaching into the low 60s near the bay shoreline and inland. It'll be a great day for the 49ers NFC Championship Game with the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. We can expect rain to return to the forecast early next week.Concord 55Oakland 55Redwood City 56San Francisco 55San Jose 58Santa Rosa 58Tonight: Mostly ClearLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog PossibleLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Upper 30s to Near 40Tomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog PossibleLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Near 40Tomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 50s