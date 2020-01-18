Weather

AccuWeather forecast: 49ers vs. Packers NFC Championship game forecast

Tonight will feature high clouds, but skies will be partly to mostly clear. It will be cold in the inland valleys, where low temperatures will drop into the mid-30s, and lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees elsewhere.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Patchy fog may also develop overnight in some inland valley locations. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with a few thin high clouds. Highs will range from low and mid-50s at the coast to upper 50s inland.

NFC Championship Game and Beyond:
Sunday will be partly cloudy, but still dry, with highs reaching into the low 60s near the bay shoreline and inland. It'll be a great day for the 49ers NFC Championship Game with the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. We can expect rain to return to the forecast early next week.

Temperatures:
Concord 55
Oakland 55
Redwood City 56
San Francisco 55
San Jose 58
Santa Rosa 58

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Possible
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Possible
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

