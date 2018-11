Accuweather Forecast: 6th consecutive day of poor air, relief coming

Temperatures:

Listen to your body today as the cumulative effects of hazardous air may be taking hold. SPARE THE AIR Until FridayWe begin today without clouds and cooler with patchy frost forming in our Inland Valleys. Our morning microclimates register lower 30s in those valleys to lower 50s in San Francisco.The lack of high clouds like yesterday means more sunshine (still smoky) and milder highs this afternoon, middle 60s to lower 70s.Expect similar conditions tonight as you experience this morning.Minor cooling will occur going into the weekend, and we may experience a modest improvement in air quality.Looking ahead to next week, it appears that some much-needed rain may move into the area by midweek-- just before Thanksgiving.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 69/41Fremont: 69/43Oakland: 69/46Redwood City: 68/40San Francisco: 66/50San Jose: 71/43San Rafael: 70/41Santa Rosa: 72/35TODAY: Smoky SunshineHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky StarsLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Smoky SunshineHighs: 69 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky StarsLows: 34 - 39 DegreesTODAY: Smoky SunshineHighs: 67 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky StarsLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Smoky SunshineHighs: 68 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky StarsLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Smoky SunshineHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky StarsLows: 40 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Smoky SunshineHighs: 68 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky StarsLows: 39 - 44 DegreesBe prepared for our 7th consecutive day of hazardous air. The consistent weather pattern also produces similar sky conditions and temperatures as today.I'm tracking two chances of rain beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday.