Accuweather Forecast: 6th consecutive day of poor air, relief coming

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Listen to your body today as the cumulative effects of hazardous air may be taking hold.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

We begin today without clouds and cooler with patchy frost forming in our Inland Valleys. Our morning microclimates register lower 30s in those valleys to lower 50s in San Francisco.

The lack of high clouds like yesterday means more sunshine (still smoky) and milder highs this afternoon, middle 60s to lower 70s.

Expect similar conditions tonight as you experience this morning.

RELATED: Winter Spare the Air Alert in effect through Friday

Minor cooling will occur going into the weekend, and we may experience a modest improvement in air quality.

Looking ahead to next week, it appears that some much-needed rain may move into the area by midweek-- just before Thanksgiving.

Temperatures:
Concord: 69/41
Fremont: 69/43
Oakland: 69/46
Redwood City: 68/40
San Francisco: 66/50
San Jose: 71/43
San Rafael: 70/41
Santa Rosa: 72/35

Coast:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 69 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 68 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 40 - 47 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 68 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky Stars
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

Thursday & Next Week:
Be prepared for our 7th consecutive day of hazardous air. The consistent weather pattern also produces similar sky conditions and temperatures as today.
I'm tracking two chances of rain beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday.

