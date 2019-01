Accuweather Forecast: A tale of two seasons

Temperatures:

Winter still has a good drip on our weather at night and during the morning. Dress for temperatures in the middle 30s to middle 40s. Watch out for patchy dense fog around Santa Rosa for the entire morning commute.Sunshine and a slight offshore breeze push temperatures 3 to 8 degrees above average. Highs climb to spring-like levels, lower to upper 60s, this afternoon.A dry cold front kicks up breezy conditions across our higher elevations of the East and North Bays overnight. Lows there remain in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Lower elevations cool back into the 30s Inland and 40s for the Bay and Coast.Our touch of spring strengthens as highs climb another couple degrees.Concord: 62/39Fremont: 64/41Oakland: 62/44Redwood City: 64/39San Francisco: 61/46San Jose: 65/40San Rafael: 62/42Santa Rosa: 66/36TODAY: SunnyHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 62 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 61 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 37 - 42 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now