Accuweather Forecast: A tale of two seasons

Winter still has a good drip on our weather at night and during the morning. Dress for temperatures in the middle 30s to middle 40s. Watch out for patchy dense fog around Santa Rosa for the entire morning commute.
Sunshine and a slight offshore breeze push temperatures 3 to 8 degrees above average. Highs climb to spring-like levels, lower to upper 60s, this afternoon.
A dry cold front kicks up breezy conditions across our higher elevations of the East and North Bays overnight. Lows there remain in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Lower elevations cool back into the 30s Inland and 40s for the Bay and Coast.
Friday:
Our touch of spring strengthens as highs climb another couple degrees.
Temperatures:
Concord: 62/39
Fremont: 64/41
Oakland: 62/44
Redwood City: 64/39
San Francisco: 61/46
San Jose: 65/40
San Rafael: 62/42
Santa Rosa: 66/36
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
