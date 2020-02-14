Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Above average warmth everywhere

We begin today clear and cooler with a few patches of fog near Novato and Half Moon Bay. Temperatures range from the upper 30s Inland to near 50 degrees in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Total sunshine and building warmth take over for the rest of the morning and afternoon. Highs jump 5 to 10 degrees above average with upper 60s along the Coast, lower to middle 70s around the Bay and middle to upper 70s Inland. A few communities Inland make a run for 80 degrees.

We will see stars tonight with a few minor areas of fog. Lows dip into the lower to upper 40s.

Wednesday and Beyond:
Expect more of the same tomorrow. The only exception will be the Coast where a local and cooling sea breeze develops late in the afternoon.

The sea breeze works into the Bay and Inland neighborhoods Thursday starting a slow cooling trend.

A chance of rain begins Sunday with a better chance Monday. Right now, Monday ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord: 78/49
Fremont: 76/50
Oakland: 75/50
Redwood City: 78/47
San Francisco: 70/51
San Jose: 78/51
San Rafael: 75/48
Santa Rosa: 79/47

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Warm Sunshine
Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Warm Sunshine
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Warm Sunshine
Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to announce plan to reopen state amid COVID-19 crisis
10th COVID-19 death confirmed at Hayward nursing home
Coronavirus updates: Global death toll tops 120,000
Climax of coronavirus pandemic in California expected to peak on Friday
Pittsburg teacher makes birthday special for young boy
South Bay nonprofit collecting baby formula for families in need
Teachers describe troubles with technology to provide distance learning
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Owner of East Bay nursing home speaks out amid deadly COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Cancer survivor calls COVID-19 worst experience of her life
COVID-19 outbreak postpones cancer patient's potentially life-saving clinical trials
More TOP STORIES News