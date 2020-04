AccuWeather forecast: Above average warmth everywhere

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

We begin today clear and cooler with a few patches of fog near Novato and Half Moon Bay. Temperatures range from the upper 30s Inland to near 50 degrees in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.Total sunshine and building warmth take over for the rest of the morning and afternoon. Highs jump 5 to 10 degrees above average with upper 60s along the Coast, lower to middle 70s around the Bay and middle to upper 70s Inland. A few communities Inland make a run for 80 degrees.We will see stars tonight with a few minor areas of fog. Lows dip into the lower to upper 40s.Expect more of the same tomorrow. The only exception will be the Coast where a local and cooling sea breeze develops late in the afternoon.The sea breeze works into the Bay and Inland neighborhoods Thursday starting a slow cooling trend.A chance of rain begins Sunday with a better chance Monday. Right now, Monday ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 78/49Fremont: 76/50Oakland: 75/50Redwood City: 78/47San Francisco: 70/51San Jose: 78/51San Rafael: 75/48Santa Rosa: 79/47TODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Warm SunshineHighs: 75 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Warm SunshineHighs: 75 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 72 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Warm SunshineHighs: 75 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now