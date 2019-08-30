Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Above average warmth this weekend

We begin today with a little extra dew on the grass and cars this morning. The reason is a mainly clear sky and cooler conditions. Temperatures settle into the lower 50s to lower 60s during our morning commute.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Expect this afternoon's weather conditions to mirror yesterday. This means sunshine away from the Coast and highs from the middle 60s at our beaches to upper 80s Inland.

Coastal clouds move east tonight, but mainly just fill in the Bay. Even cooler lows develop, lower to upper 50s.

Holiday Weekend:
Morning clouds move back to the Coast and open for areas of sunshine. The brightest beach will be Santa Cruz.
Highs warm to slightly above average levels, upper 60s at the Coast, to near 80 around the Bay and lower to middle 90s Inland.

Temperatures:
Concord: 88/59
Fremont: 78/59
Oakland: 75/59
Redwood City: 79/60
San Francisco: 69/56
San Jose: 83/58
San Rafael: 82/56
Santa Rosa: 87/53

Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Mist & Drizzle
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 60 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dognappers nabbed by cops for allegedly stealing 3 puppies from SF shelter
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, now Category 2
Barber asking for help to open barber college in East Oakland
With Authority: Joe Lacob and Kevon Looney of the Warriors
Cake lovers prepare to say goodbye to 'The Prolific Oven'
SF condo attack suspect denied bail, remains in jail
Hit-and-run in San Jose leaves bicyclist dead; police search for driver
Show More
Activists in SJ demanding beloved mural be restored
Oakland to ban street parking on narrow road
Commuters thrilled over plans to expedite South Bay BART expansion
Snow White helps boy with autism overwhelmed at Disney World
SFPD Sergeant charged in false fire alarm: I-Team update
More TOP STORIES News