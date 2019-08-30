AccuWeather Forecast: Above average warmth this weekend

We begin today with a little extra dew on the grass and cars this morning. The reason is a mainly clear sky and cooler conditions. Temperatures settle into the lower 50s to lower 60s during our morning commute.
Expect this afternoon's weather conditions to mirror yesterday. This means sunshine away from the Coast and highs from the middle 60s at our beaches to upper 80s Inland.
Coastal clouds move east tonight, but mainly just fill in the Bay. Even cooler lows develop, lower to upper 50s.
Holiday Weekend:
Morning clouds move back to the Coast and open for areas of sunshine. The brightest beach will be Santa Cruz.
Highs warm to slightly above average levels, upper 60s at the Coast, to near 80 around the Bay and lower to middle 90s Inland.
Temperatures:
Concord: 88/59
Fremont: 78/59
Oakland: 75/59
Redwood City: 79/60
San Francisco: 69/56
San Jose: 83/58
San Rafael: 82/56
Santa Rosa: 87/53
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Mist & Drizzle
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 60 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees
