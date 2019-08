AccuWeather Forecast: Above average warmth this weekend

Temperatures:

We begin today with a little extra dew on the grass and cars this morning. The reason is a mainly clear sky and cooler conditions. Temperatures settle into the lower 50s to lower 60s during our morning commute.Expect this afternoon's weather conditions to mirror yesterday. This means sunshine away from the Coast and highs from the middle 60s at our beaches to upper 80s Inland.Coastal clouds move east tonight, but mainly just fill in the Bay. Even cooler lows develop, lower to upper 50s.Morning clouds move back to the Coast and open for areas of sunshine. The brightest beach will be Santa Cruz.Highs warm to slightly above average levels, upper 60s at the Coast, to near 80 around the Bay and lower to middle 90s Inland.Concord: 88/59Fremont: 78/59Oakland: 75/59Redwood City: 79/60San Francisco: 69/56San Jose: 83/58San Rafael: 82/56Santa Rosa: 87/53TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Mist & DrizzleLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 57 - 60 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 85 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 60 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now