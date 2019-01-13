WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Active early week

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

A series of storms, each stronger than the previous, rain heavily and rake us with gusty winds beginning today and continuing through Thursday.
Storm Impact Scale:
Monday: 1-Light
Tuesday: 2-Moderate
Wednesday: 3-Strong
Thursday: 2-Strong

At this time Friday and Saturday trend to our driest days as another storm arrives Sunday.

For today, waves of light showers begin this morning and increase in coverage this afternoon. A few showers could pulse to moderate rain levels. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s.

The heaviest and most widespread showers arrive during tomorrow's morning commute. Lows remain mild, middle 40s to middle 50s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 57/45
Fremont: 58/46
Oakland: 57/50
Redwood City: 57/45
San Francisco: 56/51
San Jose: 58/49
San Rafael: 57/49
Santa Rosa: 57/44

Coast:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 55 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 55 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees


