Accuweather Forecast: Active early week

A series of storms, each stronger than the previous, rain heavily and rake us with gusty winds beginning today and continuing through Thursday.Storm Impact Scale:Monday: 1-LightTuesday: 2-ModerateWednesday: 3-StrongThursday: 2-StrongAt this time Friday and Saturday trend to our driest days as another storm arrives Sunday.For today, waves of light showers begin this morning and increase in coverage this afternoon. A few showers could pulse to moderate rain levels. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s.The heaviest and most widespread showers arrive during tomorrow's morning commute. Lows remain mild, middle 40s to middle 50s.Concord: 57/45Fremont: 58/46Oakland: 57/50Redwood City: 57/45San Francisco: 56/51San Jose: 58/49San Rafael: 57/49Santa Rosa: 57/44TODAY: ShowersHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 55 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 55 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 46 - 51 Degrees