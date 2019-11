AccuWeather forecast: Afternoon rainfall in Bay Area, gusty winds

Temperatures:

A moderate Atmospheric River is on the way this weekend through Monday. The Santa Cruz mountains could see more than 5" of rain while the Bay Area will likely see 1-3" of rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.A High Wind Warning is in effect for the San Francisco peninsula and coast through Monday. Southeast winds 25-35 mph with gusts 45-55 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of the By Area. SE 15-30 mph. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 1 p.m. through late Sunday night for the North Bay.Highs: 50-54Still windy & wet.Highs: 56-58Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Rainy & windy.Highs: In the low 50s.TONIGHT: More rain & wind.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Rain developing, breezy.Highs: In the low 50s.TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Rain developing, becoming breezy.Highs: Near 50.TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy.Lows: In the 40s.Rain & wind increasing this afternoon.Highs: Near 50.TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Rain & wind increasing.HIGHS: In the low 50s.TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Rain & wind developing.Highs: In the lower 50s.TONIGHT Rainy & windy.Lows: In the 40s.