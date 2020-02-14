AccuWeather forecast: Another chance of showers across the South Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Light showers brought measurable rain to Hayward, Fremont, Milpitas and Half Moon Bay last night. The cloud cover and extra humidity created milder conditions for our morning commute, lower to upper 50s. North Bay, you're the exception. A mostly clear sky cools into the lower to upper 40s this morning.
A tale of two Bays continues this afternoon. Sunshine dominates the North Bay with increasing clouds and a chance of isolated light showers across the South Bay. Highs reach the lower to middle 60s along the Coast, middle to upper 60s across the Bay and upper 60s to lower 70s Inland.
As middle and high clouds clear tonight fog returns to the Coast, Bay and North Bay Valleys. Expect cooler conditions tomorrow morning, lower 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday and Beyond:
Morning fog gives way to a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures tomorrow and Friday.
Medium range forecast models bring rain this weekend and spills it into Monday. One model is potent with its potential rainfall, .50" to 1/25". Right now, we are being more cautious and ranking the storm a 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale for all three days. For sure a winter chill is on the way with highs in the 50s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 70/49
Fremont: 68/50
Oakland: 67/50
Redwood City: 67/47
San Francisco: 66/52
San Jose: 70/50
San Rafael: 67/46
Santa Rosa: 70/44
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 69 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 68 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
