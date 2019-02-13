Accuweather Forecast: Another round of rain

A level 3 storm will continue to produce moderate to heavy rain with gusty wind overnight and into the morning hours tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s, and tomorrow's highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
Colder air will settle into the Bay Area Friday through Sunday, bringing cold showers and light snow in elevations about 2,000 feet. A brighter and drier pattern will begin on Monday.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Until 10 a.m. tomorrow
HIGH WIND WARNING: Until 10 a.m. tomorrow
WIND ADVISORY: Until 10 a.m. tomorrow
STORM CONCERNS:
Urban and Street Flooding: Very High
Small Stream Flooding: High
Downed Trees: High
Mudslides, Debris Flows: High
River Flooding: Moderate
Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 59
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 57
Coast:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Near 60
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Near 60
Looking ahead to Friday:
Cold Showers & High Elevation Snow
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
