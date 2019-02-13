WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Another round of rain

A level 3 storm will continue to produce moderate to heavy rain with gusty wind overnight and into the morning hours. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s, and tomorrow's highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Colder air will settle into the Bay Area Friday through Sunday, bringing cold showers and light snow in elevations about 2,000 feet. A brighter and drier pattern will begin on Monday.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Until 10 a.m. tomorrow
HIGH WIND WARNING: Until 10 a.m. tomorrow
WIND ADVISORY: Until 10 a.m. tomorrow

STORM CONCERNS:
Urban and Street Flooding: Very High
Small Stream Flooding: High
Downed Trees: High
Mudslides, Debris Flows: High
River Flooding: Moderate

Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 59
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 57

Coast:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Near 60

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Near 60

Looking ahead to Friday:
Cold Showers & High Elevation Snow
Highs: Low to Mid 50s


