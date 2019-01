Accuweather Forecast: Another storm ahead

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Looking ahead to Friday:

Tonight will be very stormy, with periods of heavy rain and powerful wind gusts. Thunderstorms and lightning are developing off the coast.This storm ranks 3 on the Storm Impact Scale and will produce localized flooding along with the possibility of downed trees and power lines.It will be wet and windy as well on Thursday, but the wind and rain will be a bit less intense than they were on Wednesday.Thursday's storm ranks 2 on the Storm Impact Scale. Showers may linger into early Friday, but partial clearing is expected by late Friday. FLASH FLOOD WATCH : 3 p.m. Today - 3 a.m. Thursday FLOOD WATCH : 4 p.m. Today - 7 a.m. Thursday WIND ADVISORY : 1 p.m. Today - 3 a.m. Thursday HIGH WIND WARNING (above 1000'): 1 p.m. Today - 3 a.m. ThursdayConcord 57Oakland 59Redwood City 58San Francisco 58San Jose 59Santa Rosa 58Tonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Wet & GustyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Raniy & WindyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Wet & GustyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Wet & GustyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Wet & GustyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Wet & GustyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Wet & GustyHighs: Near 60Mostly Cloudy/Showers LikelyHighs: Upper 50sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now