Accuweather Forecast: Another storm heading to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Rain has developed in the North Bay and will continue to spread to all areas tonight. Brace yourselves because this storm will soak us for hours!
Gusty winds in the North Bay hills and along the coast may topple trees and power lines so a Wind Advisory is in effect through Friday afternoon. It's going to be wet Friday for Black Friday and at times, the rain will be heavy enough to cause some minor flooding on the roadways so be careful!
WIND ADVISORY: Today 4 p.m. -- Tomorrow 4 p.m.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Until Noon Tomorrow
Temperatures:
Concord 61
Oakland 61
Redwood City 61
San Francisco 60
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 60
Coast:
Tonight: Windy, Turning Rainy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rain, Heavy at Times
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Rain Develops
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Rain, Heavy at Times
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Rain Developing, Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy Day
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Breezy with Rain Developing
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy Day
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Rain, heavy at times, Gusty Winds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Rain Late Tonight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rain, Moderate at Times
Highs: Low 60s
Looking ahead to the weekend:
After a few early morning showers on Saturday, expect dry conditions through Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
