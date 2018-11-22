WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Another storm heading to Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Rain has developed in the North Bay and will continue to spread to all areas tonight. Brace yourselves because this storm will soak us for hours!



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Gusty winds in the North Bay hills and along the coast may topple trees and power lines so a Wind Advisory is in effect through Friday afternoon. It's going to be wet Friday for Black Friday and at times, the rain will be heavy enough to cause some minor flooding on the roadways so be careful!

WIND ADVISORY: Today 4 p.m. -- Tomorrow 4 p.m.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Until Noon Tomorrow

RELATED: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Temperatures:
Concord 61
Oakland 61
Redwood City 61
San Francisco 60
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 60

MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions



Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Coast:
Tonight: Windy, Turning Rainy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rain, Heavy at Times
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Rain Develops
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Rain, Heavy at Times
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Rain Developing, Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy Day
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s


Inland:

Tonight: Breezy with Rain Developing
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy Day
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Rain, heavy at times, Gusty Winds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Rain Late Tonight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rain, Moderate at Times
Highs: Low 60s

Looking ahead to the weekend:
After a few early morning showers on Saturday, expect dry conditions through Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Atmospheric River coming to Bay Area
First snow blankets Lake Tahoe on Thanksgiving
No Spare the Air Alert in effect at this time
Watch: Sparks fly from PG&E pole as East Bay neighborhood loses power
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland arson suspect encouraged followers to hire him
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Shooting outside Fremont's Saddle Rack investigated
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
First snow blankets Lake Tahoe on Thanksgiving
Fire burns multiple big rigs at Port of Oakland
Fewer shoppers compete for Black Friday doorbusters
Atmospheric River coming to Bay Area
Show More
CEO distributes $20M to employees as bonus
Military mom beats cancer in time for Thanksgiving
Oldest Pearl Harbor survivor dies at age 106
Bay Area marks Thanksgiving with food, events
Louisiana couple finds winning lottery ticket while cleaning
More News