Accuweather Forecast: Another storm heading to Bay Area

Rain has developed in the North Bay and will continue to spread to all areas tonight. Brace yourselves because this storm will soak us for hours!Gusty winds in the North Bay hills and along the coast may topple trees and power lines so a Wind Advisory is in effect through Friday afternoon. It's going to be wet Friday for Black Friday and at times, the rain will be heavy enough to cause some minor flooding on the roadways so be careful! WIND ADVISORY : Today 4 p.m. -- Tomorrow 4 p.m. FLASH FLOOD WATCH : Until Noon TomorrowConcord 61Oakland 61Redwood City 61San Francisco 60San Jose 61Santa Rosa 60Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Tonight: Windy, Turning RainyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Rain, Heavy at TimesHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Rain DevelopsLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Rain, Heavy at TimesHighs: Low 60sTonight: Rain Developing, BreezyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Rainy DayHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Breezy with Rain DevelopingLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Rainy DayHighs: Low 60sTonight: Rain, heavy at times, Gusty WindsLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: StormyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Rain Late TonightLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Rain, Moderate at TimesHighs: Low 60sAfter a few early morning showers on Saturday, expect dry conditions through Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s