AccuWeather forecast: Another warm day Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Expect some patchy clouds along the coast tonight with clear skies everywhere else.
Lows drop into the low to upper 40s.
Wednesday is another very warm day across the Bay Area.
Under sunny skies highs range from the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Wednesday and Beyond:
Cooler weather begins to move back into the Bay Area. Under partly cloudy skies highs range from the low 60s to low 70s.
Santa Rosa 82
San Francisco 71
Oakland 74
San Jose 77
Concord 78
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 70s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s
