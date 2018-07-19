AccuWeather Forecast: Areas of fog near coast, mostly clear inland

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Saturday:

Thursday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will range from mid 50s to low 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 80s and low 90s inland. Over the weekend, we can expect sunny days and a seasonal range of temperatures -- low 60s at the coast to around 90 inland. A slightly warmer pattern will develop early next week.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Foggy & BreezyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & MildHighs: Low 60sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70s to Near 80Tonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Low 60sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & WarmHighs: Low 90sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Low 60sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sMostly Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Low 60s Coast to Near 90 Inland