WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Atmospheric river arrives today

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Light to moderate rain moves into the North Bay this morning. The rain heads south beginning at noon. Initially the South Bay gets rain shadowed until this evening when light rain reaches you. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Moderate to heavy rain falls everywhere outside of the South Bay tonight where light rain continues.

Moderate to heavy rain falls everywhere tomorrow with our Storm Impact Scale increasing to a 3-Moderate.

The storm's intensity tapers Wednesday as the storm drops to a 2-Moderate.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Dangerous winds and flooding develops today.
FLOOD WATCH (North Bay): Noon Today - 4 a.m. Wednesday
FLASH FLOOD WATCH (Rest of Bay): 4 p.m. Today - 4a.m. Wednesday
WIND ADVISORY (Above 1000'): Noon Today - 2 a.m. Tuesday

STORM CONCERNS:
Very High - Small Stream Flooding
Very High - Flooding on Roads
High - River Flooding
High - Trees and Power Lines Down
High - Landslides, Debris Flows

Temperatures:
Concord: 57/53
Fremont: 57/53
Oakland: 56/53
Redwood City: 56/53
San Francisco: 54/53
San Jose: 57/52
San Rafael: 54/53
Santa Rosa: 54/51

Coast:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 51 - 54 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Atmospheric river expected to soak Bay Area
Flooding possible as wet winter storm heads towards the Bay Area
This is what 19 feet of snow looks like in the Sierra
More Weather
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Key witness in Adachi death investigation speaks to I-Team
LIVE | Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Oakland teachers ready for third day of strike
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
What it's like attending the Oscars from start to finish
Show More
SIM swap hack can empty your financial accounts
Atmospheric river expected to soak Bay Area
R. Kelly expected back in court Monday on sex abuse charges
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
More News