Accuweather Forecast: Atmospheric River causes flooding in Bay Area

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

A strong storm ranking "3" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale will continue to produce periods of heavy rain and powerful wind gusts through the day.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A Flood Warning has been extended until 11 a.m. Sonoma County, where nearly all the creeks are flooding early this morning. The most severe flooding is at Willow Brook.

A Flood Warning has also been issued for the Napa River near St. Helena until further notice. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage late this evening.

A Flood Watch will remain in effect in the North Bay until 4 a.m. Thursday.



Today's highs will range from mid-50s at the coast to around 60 inland.

The storm will ease up just a bit on Wednesday, but even as the storm intensity tapers, widespread flooding is a possibility.

Calmer weather is likely Thursday and Friday, but another rainy pattern will arrive over the weekend.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 58
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 58

Coast:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s


North Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60

Inland:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60s


South Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60

Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Showers Likely
Highs: 58 Coast to 62 Inland



