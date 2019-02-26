Accuweather Forecast: Atmospheric River causes flooding in Bay Area

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A Flood Warning has been extended until 11 a.m. Sonoma County, where nearly all the creeks are flooding early this morning. The most severe flooding is at Willow Brook.
A Flood Warning has also been issued for the Napa River near St. Helena until further notice. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage late this evening.
A Flood Watch will remain in effect in the North Bay until 4 a.m. Thursday.
Today's highs will range from mid-50s at the coast to around 60 inland.
The storm will ease up just a bit on Wednesday, but even as the storm intensity tapers, widespread flooding is a possibility.
Calmer weather is likely Thursday and Friday, but another rainy pattern will arrive over the weekend.
RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 58
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 58
Coast:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60
Inland:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Showers Likely
Highs: 58 Coast to 62 Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!