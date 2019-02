Accuweather Forecast: Atmospheric river drenching the Bay Area

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

The Atmospheric River has arrived and it's drenching the Bay Area. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.Moderate to heavy rain falls everywhere outside of the South Bay tonight where light rain continues.Moderate to heavy rain falls everywhere tomorrow with our Storm Impact Scale increasing to a 3-Moderate.The storm's intensity tapers Wednesday as the storm drops to a 2-Moderate.Dangerous winds and flooding develops today. FLOOD WATCH (North Bay): Noon Today - 4 a.m. Wednesday FLASH FLOOD WATCH (Rest of Bay): 4 p.m. Today - 4a.m. Wednesday WIND ADVISORY (Above 1000'): Noon Today - 2 a.m. TuesdayVery High - Small Stream FloodingVery High - Flooding on RoadsHigh - River FloodingHigh - Trees and Power Lines DownHigh - Landslides, Debris FlowsConcord: 57/53Fremont: 57/53Oakland: 56/53Redwood City: 56/53San Francisco: 54/53San Jose: 57/52San Rafael: 54/53Santa Rosa: 54/51TODAY: RainHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 51 - 54 DegreesTODAY: RainHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: RainHighs: 54 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 52 - 55 DegreesTODAY: RainHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: RainHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 52 - 55 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 49 - 54 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now