Accuweather Forecast: Atmospheric river drenching the Bay Area

The Atmospheric River has arrived and it's drenching the Bay Area. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Moderate to heavy rain falls everywhere outside of the South Bay tonight where light rain continues.
Moderate to heavy rain falls everywhere tomorrow with our Storm Impact Scale increasing to a 3-Moderate.
The storm's intensity tapers Wednesday as the storm drops to a 2-Moderate.
RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Dangerous winds and flooding develops today.
FLOOD WATCH (North Bay): Noon Today - 4 a.m. Wednesday
FLASH FLOOD WATCH (Rest of Bay): 4 p.m. Today - 4a.m. Wednesday
WIND ADVISORY (Above 1000'): Noon Today - 2 a.m. Tuesday
STORM CONCERNS:
Very High - Small Stream Flooding
Very High - Flooding on Roads
High - River Flooding
High - Trees and Power Lines Down
High - Landslides, Debris Flows
Temperatures:
Concord: 57/53
Fremont: 57/53
Oakland: 56/53
Redwood City: 56/53
San Francisco: 54/53
San Jose: 57/52
San Rafael: 54/53
Santa Rosa: 54/51
Coast:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 51 - 54 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia